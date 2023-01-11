BrazilBrazil

PM of the DF recovers weapon stolen from the Planalto Palace by scammers

The Military Police (PM) of the Federal District reported today (10) that it managed to recover a weapon stolen from the Planalto Palace by vandals, dissatisfied with the result of the 2022 elections, during the terrorist acts last Sunday (8), in the federal capital. .

According to the PM, the weapon – a Taser model, electrode launcher – was recovered by the PM’s Tactical Motorized Ostensive Rounds Battalion (Rotam). The equipment was found in the green area of ​​the Eixo Monumental, in the central area of ​​Brasília.

Yesterday, the chief minister of the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency, Paulo Pimenta, said that nine cases of weapons belonging to the Institutional Security Office (GSI) were found empty after the criminals’ actions.

“I, at least, identified [a falta de] nine guns. They are tasers, stun guns, used by the Institutional Security Office. They were packed in boxes, and at least nine boxes were left empty,” he said at a press conference. “They were inside a place that was broken into and then they were taken out of these boxes,” she added.

The minister also said that nothing that happened in Brasília could have happened “without some level of facilitation”. “The main door [do Palácio do Planalto] it was not broken, therefore people entered through the door. In the National Congress, the door was not damaged either. You can see that in the Federal Supreme Court the door was destroyed. Which leads me to believe, obviously, that the investigations will have to demonstrate this, that they may have entered here [Palácio do Planalto] and in the National Congress through the main door,” he said.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

