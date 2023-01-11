BrazilBrazil

São Paulo closes Copinha group stage with 100% success rate

Under heavy rain, São Paulo beat Marília by 3-0, on the night of this Tuesday (10) at the Municipal Stadium Bento de Abreu Sampaio Vidal, in Marília, to guarantee 100% success in the group stage of the São Paulo Cup Paul Junior Football.

In this way, Tricolor ranked first in Group 17 of Copinha, the most traditional youth tournament in Brazilian football, and will face Retrô in the next stage.

São Paulo’s triumph was built with goals from Cauê, João Adriano and João Gabriel.

Tributes to Dynamite

Another team to finish the first phase with perfect performance was Vasco, who beat Audax by 1-0 in Osasco. The goal was scored by defender Victão. With the classification, Cruzmaltino faces Ibrachina in the next phase.

In the match, the Vasco squad paid homage to former player Roberto Dinamite, the greatest idol in the history of Vasco, who died last Sunday (8).

Other results:

Maringá-PR 2 x 1 Bragantino
Capital-TO 2 x 5 Hercílio Luz
Itabaiana-SE 4 x 4 Botafogo-SP
Lemense 2 x 0 ABC-RN
Porto Velho-RO 0 x 2 CSP-PB
Atlético-GO 1 x 0 Sampaio Corrêa-MA



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

