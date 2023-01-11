São Paulo closes Copinha group stage with 100% success rate

|Fact-checking
Under heavy rain, São Paulo beat Marília by 3-0, on the night of this Tuesday (10) at the Municipal Stadium Bento de Abreu Sampaio Vidal, in Marília, to guarantee 100% success in the group stage of the São Paulo Cup Paul Junior Football.
GO! 🤩🇾🇪#Copinha23#MadeInCotia#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪
— Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) January 11, 2023
In this way, Tricolor ranked first in Group 17 of Copinha, the most traditional youth tournament in Brazilian football, and will face Retrô in the next stage.
São Paulo’s triumph was built with goals from Cauê, João Adriano and João Gabriel.
Tributes to Dynamite
Another team to finish the first phase with perfect performance was Vasco, who beat Audax by 1-0 in Osasco. The goal was scored by defender Victão. With the classification, Cruzmaltino faces Ibrachina in the next phase.
Another simple tribute to #BiggestOfAllnow through the entire Cruzmaltina Delegation in Copinha.
Follow the coverage of the match against Audax (SP) on @vascobase.
📸: Mauricio Rummens#DynamiteEternal ♾️#Vasco da Gama
— Vasco da Gama (@VascodaGama) January 10, 2023
In the match, the Vasco squad paid homage to former player Roberto Dinamite, the greatest idol in the history of Vasco, who died last Sunday (8).
Other results:
Maringá-PR 2 x 1 Bragantino
Capital-TO 2 x 5 Hercílio Luz
Itabaiana-SE 4 x 4 Botafogo-SP
Lemense 2 x 0 ABC-RN
Porto Velho-RO 0 x 2 CSP-PB
Atlético-GO 1 x 0 Sampaio Corrêa-MA
Translated to english by RJ983
From Brazil, by EBC News
