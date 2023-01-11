Government wants to resume paralyzed works in Education, says minister

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, announced today (10th), in a press conference, that the department will carry out a careful survey of the situation of the nearly 3,700 works that are unfinished or paralyzed. According to him, it is President Lula’s determination to resume all of them, with criteria, and together with the economic area.

“What is defined, in advance, is that the paralyzed works will be resumed immediately”. Unfinished works will require more detailed study. “This entire survey is a determination of the president”.

According to the minister, the president wants to announce these actions at the next meeting with the governors, on the 27th. campuses universities and federal institutes, “that are paralyzed or that need resources to be resumed”. The survey will be carried out in partnership with states and municipalities.

Regarding school lunches, Camilo Santana said that Lula authorized the carrying out of a study related to the budget for this purpose, which has not been transferred for six years. According to the minister, the president’s idea is to announce an increase in these resources before the beginning of the school year, in February.

And either

The minister also spoke about the National High School Examination (Enem). According to data cited by Camilo Santana, the exam reached a peak of participation in 2014, with almost 6 million young people. Last year, the number of exam participants was 1.9 million students. The folder’s idea is to promote campaigns to encourage students to participate in the exam again.

In this sense, he said that he will meet tomorrow with Manuel Palácios, new president of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), to analyze the directions of Enem 2023.

Program

In the next 90 days, the Minister of Education intends to deliver the portfolio’s schedule to the president for the four years of government. A collaborative program between the Union, states and municipalities will be highlighted.

The first focus will be basic education and the Literacy at the Right Age program, based on the success registered in Ceará, the state that Camilo Santana governed. He recalled that the Ceará experience showed that the program had positive results, and was even replicated in other states.

Other focuses involve full-time schooling and broadband connectivity in the school network. With regard to full-time schooling, the minister added that President Lula is determined to implement this policy throughout the country, both in primary and secondary education. He recalled that the policy has repercussions, including the prevention of violence among young people.

The connectivity plan for schools will be presented to the president in the coming months. The goal is to connect all schools with broadband and provide access to students and teachers. The minister admitted, on the other hand, that education does not transform a society in the short term, but “it is a process”.

Student Financing (FIES) and the University for All program (ProUni) should be reviewed so that students do not have their dirty names in the square. “The president wants to strengthen Fies and ProUni”, assured Santana.

audit

Camilo Santana said that he asked the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) for an audit of the last four years of the Ministry of Education. “There was a dismantling, many policies were dismantled, many denouncements were made and I officially requested the CGU”.

Santana said that this audit will allow “the new team to feel more secure with the important recommendations of the CGU and the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), which we will follow all”.