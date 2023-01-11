Rio: Favela da Rocinha registers four feminicides in 12 days

The community of Rocinha, in the south zone of Rio, registered, in the last 12 days, four crimes of femicide. Today (10), in a custody hearing, Judge Mariana Tavares Shu, converted from arrest in flagrante delicto to preventive action by Rios Loureiro de Souza Sablich, accused of the crime of femicide against his ex-wife Daniela Barros Soares, 29 years old. The crime took place in the early hours of yesterday (9), at Daniela’s house, on Travessa Gonçalves Marinho, in the Rocinha favela. According to the police investigation, Sablich, who, after the separation, started to live in the back of the residence, shot Daniela in the head.

In another crime, in the same community, Wendel Luka da Silva Virgílio, also at a custody hearing held this Tuesday (10), had his arrest in flagrante delicto converted into preventive by Judge Rachel Assad da Cunha. On Sunday (8), Virgílio stabbed his girlfriend Carmem Dias da Silva to death at her house, after an argument.

In Sablich’s decision, Judge Mariana Tavares Shu, denied the request for provisional release presented by the defense, accepting the position of the state Public Prosecutor’s Office for the conversion of arrest in flagrante delicto into preventive.

The judge also considered the cruelty and seriousness of the crime committed in front of one of the four children of the victim, highlighting the testimony of Sablich’s brother, Mario Andrés Sablich, in the arrest report in flagrante delicto of the accused. “The seriousness of the conduct is extremely pronounced. The cruelty of the action indicates the most absolute inadequacy of the custodian to social life, since he shot the victim in the head, who had 4 children, two aged 3, one aged 7 and the other aged 13 . It should be noted that the victim’s 13-year-old son would have witnessed the crime and warned his uncle about the facts, and there is no doubt that the narrated situation will cause undeniable trauma to the children. ”

At the hearing of the defendant Wendel Luka da Silva Virgílio, Judge Rachel Assad da Cunha highlighted the cruelty of the act committed by the defendant as a sufficient reason to maintain his imprisonment.

“It appears in the arrest report that the victim was the companion of the person in custody and, after an argument, he stabbed her several times with a knife, causing her death. A witness arrived at the scene at the exact moment the crime was committed, triggering military police,” wrote the judge. “The cruelty of the action indicates the most absolute inadequacy of the custodial person to social life, since he killed his own companion with several knife blows.”

In addition to the crimes of femicide committed against Daniela and Carmem, Francisca Analice Mendes and Stephany Paiva were found dead on December 29, after being stabbed with knives. Suspected of having committed the crimes, Armando Mendes, Analice’s husband, was arrested on December 30.