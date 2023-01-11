Mega-Sena accumulates and the next contest must pay R$ 16 million

The Mega-Sena contest 2,553, held this Tuesday (10) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, had no winners of the six scores. The numbers drawn were: 13 – 15 – 53 – 54 – 55- 58.

The next contest (2,554), on Thursday (12), should pay a prize of R$ 16 million.

The quina had 31 winners and each one will receive R$ 61,501.75. The 2,575 correct players on the court will receive an individual prize of R$ 1,057.72.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery shop in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

A single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

The draw takes place at 8 pm, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.