BrazilBrazil

Mega-Sena accumulates and the next contest must pay R$ 16 million

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Mega-Sena contest 2,553, held this Tuesday (10) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, had no winners of the six scores. The numbers drawn were: 13 – 15 – 53 – 54 – 55- 58.

The next contest (2,554), on Thursday (12), should pay a prize of R$ 16 million.

The quina had 31 winners and each one will receive R$ 61,501.75. The 2,575 correct players on the court will receive an individual prize of R$ 1,057.72.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery shop in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

A single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

The draw takes place at 8 pm, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Government wants to resume paralyzed works in Education, says minister

7 mins ago

Rio: Favela da Rocinha registers four feminicides in 12 days

37 mins ago

Comlurb removes 280 tons of gigogas from Barra da Tijuca beach

58 mins ago

Former DF PM commander arrested after Moraes determination

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.