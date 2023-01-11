Former DF PM commander arrested after Moraes determination

The former commander of the Military Police of the Federal District Fábio Augusto Vieira was arrested today (10) in Brasília. The determination was made by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). There is no information about where the colonel will be held.

Vieira was responsible for the troop that acted during the terrorist acts on Sunday (8) against Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Supreme Court. Vieira is no longer in charge of the corporation. He was exonerated yesterday (9) by the intervenor appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after the enactment of federal intervention in public security in the DF.

In the same decision, Moraes also determined the arrest of the former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security for the DF, Anderson Torres, who was exonerated from the portfolio during a vacation in the United States. During the acts, the position was occupied by the acting secretary of Public Security, Fernando de Sousa Oliveira.

The arrests were requested by the Federal Police, which pointed out the omission and connivance of the local authorities in controlling the acts, which occurred, according to the corporation, with the consent of those responsible for public safety in the Federal District.

Other side

Through social networks, Anderson Torres said that he will return to Brazil to present himself to Justice and take care of his defense. “I have always based my actions on ethics and legality. I believe in Brazilian justice and the strength of institutions. I am sure the truth will prevail,” he declared.

THE Brazil Agency was unable to contact the defense of the former commander.