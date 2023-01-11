BrazilBrazil

STF delegates custody hearings for prisoners in terrorist acts

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 33 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Federal Supreme Court (STF) set up a task force for the custody hearings of about 700 people arrested during the terrorist acts that vandalized the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília on Sunday (8).

After a meeting with Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who ordered the arrests, it was agreed that the hearings would be held by federal judges and by the DF Court of Justice. Information on prisoners will be centralized at the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and sent to Moraes, who will be responsible for deciding whether to keep the prisons.

When determining the arrests, Moraes mentioned seven crimes that may have been committed by Bolsonarist militants, including crimes against the democratic rule of law and national sovereignty.

According to the Court, the hearings are taking place within the due process of law, with the presence of lawyers, public defenders and members of the Public Ministry.

The Federal Police reported that 1,500 people were taken yesterday, after being arrested in Brasília. To date, 727 remain in detention. 599 people were released, including the elderly, people with health problems, homeless people and parents with children.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 33 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Former DF PM commander arrested after Moraes determination

8 mins ago

In 24 hours, Brazil registers 41,000 new cases and 68 deaths from covid

58 mins ago

Aneel assembles a cabinet to monitor vandalism to transmission towers

1 hour ago

Moraes determines the arrest of former PM commander and Anderson Torres

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.