STF delegates custody hearings for prisoners in terrorist acts

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) set up a task force for the custody hearings of about 700 people arrested during the terrorist acts that vandalized the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília on Sunday (8).

After a meeting with Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who ordered the arrests, it was agreed that the hearings would be held by federal judges and by the DF Court of Justice. Information on prisoners will be centralized at the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and sent to Moraes, who will be responsible for deciding whether to keep the prisons.

When determining the arrests, Moraes mentioned seven crimes that may have been committed by Bolsonarist militants, including crimes against the democratic rule of law and national sovereignty.

According to the Court, the hearings are taking place within the due process of law, with the presence of lawyers, public defenders and members of the Public Ministry.

The Federal Police reported that 1,500 people were taken yesterday, after being arrested in Brasília. To date, 727 remain in detention. 599 people were released, including the elderly, people with health problems, homeless people and parents with children.