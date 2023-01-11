In 24 hours, Brazil registers 41,000 new cases and 68 deaths from covid

Brazil has recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic, 694,985 deaths from covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (10) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 36,552,432. In 24 hours, 41,146 new cases were registered. In the same period, 68 deaths were confirmed.

Also according to the bulletin, 35,429,017 people have recovered from the disease and 428,430 cases are being monitored. Today’s bulletin does not bring updated data from Tocantins, Mato Grosso and Piauí.



Epidemiological bulletin of covid-19 – Ministry of Health/Disclosure

States

São Paulo leads the ranking of the number of cases, with 6.35 million, followed by Minas Gerais (4.10 million) and Rio Grande do Sul (2.92 million). The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (159.7 thousand). Then comes Roraima (181.4 thousand) and Amapá (183 thousand).

São Paulo also leads the ranking of deaths due to covid-19, with 177,740, followed by Rio de Janeiro (76,562) and Minas Gerais (64,590). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,041), Amapá (2,166) and Roraima (2,180).

Vaccination

To date, 499.1 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 181.6 million with the first dose and 164.1 million with the second dose. The single dose was applied to 5 million people. Another 102.7 million have already received the first booster dose and 40.6 million have already been vaccinated with the second booster dose.