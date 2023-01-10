Aneel assembles a cabinet to monitor vandalism to transmission towers

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) set up a special office to monitor vandalism to energy transmission towers. The office will receive and process reports of attacks on electrical equipment and installations, both physical and cybernetic.

Since Sunday night (8), there have been three attacks on power towers. The first occurred in Ariquemes (RO), around 9:30 pm the day before yesterday, when a tower of the Samuel-Ariquemes transmission line was knocked down and two were twisted by the fall of the first one. The second incident took place at 0:13 am on Monday (9) in Medianeira (PR), where a tower of the Itaipu power plant was knocked down and three more were damaged.

The third occurrence also happened in Rondônia, near Porto Velho, when two stays (sustaining cables) were cut from a tower of the transmission line of the Jirau and Santo Antônio power plant. The incident took place at 00:40 on Monday.

According to Aneel, there were no weather conditions in any of the three areas that could have caused the towers to fall and inspections revealed signs of vandalism and sabotage. In none of the three cases was there a power cut because the electrical load was transferred to other transmission lines.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy has yet to comment on the incidents.