Moraes determines the arrest of former PM commander and Anderson Torres

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), ordered today (10) the arrest of the former commander of the Military Police of the Federal District, Colonel Fábio Augusto Vieira, and of the former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, Anderson Torres.

Colonel Fábio Augusto Vieira was responsible for the troop that acted during the anti-democratic acts this Sunday (8) against Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Supreme Court.

Vieira is no longer in charge of the corporation. He was exonerated yesterday (9) by the intervenor appointed to the Secretariat of Public Security of the Federal District after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decreed federal intervention in public security in the DF and the removal of Governor Ibaneis Rocha for a period of 90 days, determined by minister.

In the decision, Moraes also ordered the arrest of former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Security for the DF Anderson Torres. At this moment, PF vehicles are at his house in Brasília.

There is no confirmation whether the former minister is in the residence. Earlier this week, Torres told the press that he was on vacation in the United States.

Article updated at 5:36 pm to add information.