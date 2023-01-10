BrazilBrazil

Moraes determines the arrest of former PM commander and Anderson Torres

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 17 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), ordered today (10) the arrest of the former commander of the Military Police of the Federal District, Colonel Fábio Augusto Vieira, and of the former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, Anderson Torres.

Colonel Fábio Augusto Vieira was responsible for the troop that acted during the anti-democratic acts this Sunday (8) against Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Supreme Court.

Vieira is no longer in charge of the corporation. He was exonerated yesterday (9) by the intervenor appointed to the Secretariat of Public Security of the Federal District after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decreed federal intervention in public security in the DF and the removal of Governor Ibaneis Rocha for a period of 90 days, determined by minister.

In the decision, Moraes also ordered the arrest of former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Security for the DF Anderson Torres. At this moment, PF vehicles are at his house in Brasília.

There is no confirmation whether the former minister is in the residence. Earlier this week, Torres told the press that he was on vacation in the United States.

Article updated at 5:36 pm to add information.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 17 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

STF judges decision tomorrow that removed governor of the DF

39 mins ago

PGR calls for opening inquiry against Ibaneis and Anderson Torres

1 hour ago

Atlético-MG guarantees leadership of Group 27 of the Copinha

1 hour ago

Refusal rate to respond to the Census is twice as high in São Paulo

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.