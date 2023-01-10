STF judges decision tomorrow that removed governor of the DF

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) will judge tomorrow (11) the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes that determined the removal of the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, for a period of 90 days.

The trial will be held virtually. In this format, ministers enter their votes in the electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation. The Court will analyze whether Moraes’ injunction will be countersigned.

The removal was granted in the early hours of Sunday (8), the same day as the terrorist acts that destroyed the premises of the headquarters of the Court, Congress and the Planalto Palace. In the determination, Moraes cited negligence and omission on the part of the governor and the then DF Security Secretary, Anderson Torres, who was exonerated.

Yesterday, the President of the STF, Minister Rosa Weber, convened a virtual session of the Court to act until January 31, during the judicial recess.

With the decision, the Court will function on a permanent basis to judge urgent matters that are filed with the court. Due to the STF recess, in-person work will only be resumed on February 1st.