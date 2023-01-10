PGR calls for opening inquiry against Ibaneis and Anderson Torres

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) requested today (10) the opening of an inquiry to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to investigate the retired governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, and the former Secretary of Public Security Anderson Torres.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the investigation aims to investigate the conduct of those involved during the terrorist acts this Sunday (8) against Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Supreme Court.

The investigation request was also requested against the former commander of the Military Police Fábio Augusto Vieira and the former acting secretary of Public Security, Fernando de Sousa Oliveira. The document was signed by deputy prosecutor Lindôra Araújo.

“A violent and undemocratic mob, dissatisfied with the result of the 2022 election, aiming for the abolition of the Democratic State of Law and the deposition of the legitimately constituted government, advanced against the seat of the Three Powers of the Republic, demanding a swift and energetic state response” , wrote the prosecutor.

Citing information released by the press, Lindôra said that public security authorities in the Federal District were aware of the arrival of demonstrators at the Urban Military Sector (SMU), where the Army headquarters are located, on Saturday (7), and allowed the police to escort them to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, which was released for the protests.

“Take the audio as true [divulgado pela imprensa] according to which the public security authorities of the Federal District, fully aware of Ibaneis Rocha, not only allowed, but promoted the peaceful, organized police escort, accompanied by criminals who attacked the Democratic State of Law, we will be, at the very least, facing of criminal omission by the Governor of the Federal District, who will have consented and concurred, consciously and voluntarily, for the very serious crimes verified on January 8, 2023, in Brasília”, he argued.

After the terrorist acts, Ibaneis Rocha was removed from office by decision of Supreme Minister Alexandre de Moraes. He then declared that he respects the minister’s decision and repudiated the attacks.

Earlier, Moraes ordered the arrest of Anderson Torres and former commander Fábio Augusto Vieira.