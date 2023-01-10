BrazilBrazil

Atlético-MG guarantees leadership of Group 27 of the Copinha

With the classification already guaranteed for the second phase of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, Atlético-MG defeated Água Santa by 4-2, this Tuesday at the Estádio Distrital do Inamar, in Diadema, to advance as first place in Group 27 of the competition.

The victory of the Minas Gerais team was built with goals from Cadu, Yan and Isaac (two), while Fabrício scored twice for Água Santa. The victory guaranteed Galo a perfect campaign in the first phase, with nine points.

In the second stage, Atlético-MG will measure forces with Nova Iguaçu, second in Group 28.

Other results:

Remo-PA 1 x 1 São Caetano
Canaã 2 x 4 Botafogo-SP
Galvez-AC 0 x 2 Mixto-MT
Retro-PE 2 x 2 Black Bridge
Camboriu 0 x 2 Ituano
Madureira-RJ 0 x 1 Rio Claro
Worker-PR 2 x 2 CSA
Nova Iguaçu-RJ 3 x 0 Mauaense
Juventus 1 x 2 Fortaleza
Ibrachina 2 x 0 Santa Cruz-PE
Vocem 1 x 5 America-MG
Desportivo Brazil 2 x 0 CRB
Sharjah Brazil 2 x 1 Ceará
EC São Bernardo 0 x 1 Bahia
Mauá 0 x 1 Vila Nova-GO



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

