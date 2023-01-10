Atlético-MG guarantees leadership of Group 27 of the Copinha

With the classification already guaranteed for the second phase of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, Atlético-MG defeated Água Santa by 4-2, this Tuesday at the Estádio Distrital do Inamar, in Diadema, to advance as first place in Group 27 of the competition.

🐔 GAME FIIIIIM! BIG CHICKEN WIN! ⚽ The @Athletic wins by 4 to 2 and ends the group stage of the @Copinha in 1st of the group. The goals were from Isaac (2), Cadu and Yan. Now it’s the knockout stage for the #CriasDoGalo! #AGSxCAM #GaloNaCopinha 🏴🏳️ pic.twitter.com/jFGYkn2fJo — Galo na Base (@GaloNaBase) January 10, 2023

The victory of the Minas Gerais team was built with goals from Cadu, Yan and Isaac (two), while Fabrício scored twice for Água Santa. The victory guaranteed Galo a perfect campaign in the first phase, with nine points.

In the second stage, Atlético-MG will measure forces with Nova Iguaçu, second in Group 28.

Other results:

Remo-PA 1 x 1 São Caetano

Canaã 2 x 4 Botafogo-SP

Galvez-AC 0 x 2 Mixto-MT

Retro-PE 2 x 2 Black Bridge

Camboriu 0 x 2 Ituano

Madureira-RJ 0 x 1 Rio Claro

Worker-PR 2 x 2 CSA

Nova Iguaçu-RJ 3 x 0 Mauaense

Juventus 1 x 2 Fortaleza

Ibrachina 2 x 0 Santa Cruz-PE

Vocem 1 x 5 America-MG

Desportivo Brazil 2 x 0 CRB

Sharjah Brazil 2 x 1 Ceará

EC São Bernardo 0 x 1 Bahia

Mauá 0 x 1 Vila Nova-GO