Refusal rate to respond to the Census is twice as high in São Paulo

The state of São Paulo has a refusal rate to respond to the 2022 Census that is almost double the national average. Among the people from São Paulo, 4.85% did not receive the census takers responsible for the collection. In Brazil, the rate is 2.6%.

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) points out that obstacles created by high-end condominiums can explain part of these negatives. The goal is to complete the collection by the end of this month. Dial-Censo 137 is the tool available for those who have not yet answered the questionnaire and wish to schedule a visit by the census taker.

“The main motivation that we perceive is precisely the greater concentration of condominiums, mainly of high standard, which have more access restrictions, have electronic entrance, sometimes have rules that the condominium itself establishes of prior contact with the resident”, points out Wagner Silveira, SP Census outreach coordinator. In these cases, it is considered that there was indirect refusal. The IBGE procedure establishes that three attempts are made and the refusal is noted when the resident says that he will not respond.

Silveira points out that, although the numbers are higher in São Paulo, most people from São Paulo are collaborating with the survey. “The goal is to complete the work by the end of January. We are close to 80% of the state already collected. We have this period to finish, remembering that part of the municipalities has already been completed. The biggest effort now is in larger cities and capital”, he adds.

scheduling

The IBGE bets on scheduling directly through Dial-Censo 137 to reach those who want to participate in the survey. “The resident requests the appointment directly, so this whole chain is already broken. By creating this opportunity for contact, the condominium itself cannot create any kind of restriction”, suggests the coordinator. He points out that, from a statistical point of view, an acceptable refusal rate is around 2%, equivalent to that verified nationwide.

Traffic ticket

For those who refuse to respond to the census, there is a fine of up to ten minimum wages provided for by law, but Silveira points out that the agency works to convince people to exercise this right. “The objective is not to apply a fine, it is to have quality information. And we know that this depends on the goodwill of people. So we sought voluntary interviews with residents to help finish this great work that is so important for the country.” This same law guarantees the secrecy of information and prohibits data from being used for any purpose other than the production of statistical data by the institute.

Interview

There are two types of questionnaires and only when the interview starts does the equipment select which one will be applied. The simplest one lasts around three to five minutes and the longest one varies according to the size of the family. Silveira points out that, for a family with four members, the questionnaire takes around 20 minutes. Only one of the residents answers the questionnaire.

The IBGE coordinator recalls that the census, more than an obligation, is a right. “For example, the transfer of federal resources to municipalities depends on the size of the population, the number of Military Police is dimensioned based on census data. Every time someone refrains from giving this information, it is the resident who is losing, it is society, it is the community.”