Governor of the DF awaits clarification from the PM about failure on Sunday

The Acting Governor of the Federal District (DF), Celina Leão, attributed to the Secretariat of Public Security the responsibility for the change in planning in the security of the demonstration on Sunday (8), in Praça dos Três Poderes, which culminated in the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the National Congress, Federal Supreme Court (STF) and Planalto Palace.

In a press conference, this afternoon (10th), she said she was waiting for information about such a change: “it will come to light why they changed the planning and why they passed the wrong information to Governor Ibaneis”.

Celina also hopes that the former commander of the Military Police of the DF Fábio Augusto Vieira, who had his arrest ordered by order of the Minister of the Supreme, Alexandre de Moraes, clarify these facts. Governor Ibaneis Rocha is removed from command of the DF also by order of Moraes. “The people who are being arrested today will say who the order came from, and the investigation will bring that to light,” said Celina Leão.

The Secretary of the Civil House of the DF, Gustavo Rocha, had spoken on Sunday afternoon with Senator Veneziano Vital do Rêgo, acting President of the Senate, about the progress of the demonstrations. Vital do Rêgo received information from Rocha that everything was under control, moments before the Congress building was invaded and vandalized.

According to Rocha, he was not aware of the security planning and only passed on the information obtained in conversation with Vieira. “I have been in contact with Senator Veneziano. He asked me for information, I’m not from the security area, I didn’t participate in the planning. I got in touch with the commander of the Military Police and passed on the information he gave me”.

The same information was passed on by the secretary to the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino. In a press conference yesterday (9), Dino also blamed the last-minute change in safety planning for the tragedy that occurred on Sunday.

Celina Leão, however, does not blame the Military Police as a whole and used President Lula’s inauguration, a week earlier, as an example, when the security scheme was adequate and there were no occurrences. “The same public security that supported President Lula taking office was the one that made the mistake. In my understanding there was a failure. The inquiry will be able to identify the responsibilities”.

detained

Rocha stated that the GDF is supporting the people detained after the demonstration, which culminated in a series of acts of vandalism, aggression against police and depredation of public property. 7,800 meals have already been provided, including breakfast, lunch and dinner; mattresses were also distributed.

According to him, there are no longer elderly people and children at the Military Police Academy, where people who were in the camps set up in front of the Army Headquarters were taken. In these camps there were hundreds of people asking for military intervention in the country and Lula’s deposition from the Presidency of the Republic.

Rocha reported that 54 health professionals were deployed to provide care to people who fell ill during detention. Psychological assistance is also being provided to those in need. “Only now are some people understanding that they have been arrested.”