Brazilians are chosen to referee the Women’s World Cup

Four Brazilian women were chosen by the International Football Federation (Fifa) to be part of the refereeing team for the Women’s World Cup, which will be played between July 20 and August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Brazil will be represented in the competition by central referee Edina Alves, assistants Neuza Back and Leila Moreira da Cruz, and video referee Daiane Muniz dos Santos.

This is the second opportunity in which Edina Alves and Neuza Back took part in refereeing an edition of the women’s soccer World Cup. They participated in the 20219 World Cup, which was held in France. Daiane, on the other hand, was present at the U-20 Women’s World Cup helping with the VAR (video referee).

The refereeing team for the women’s soccer World Cup will only have women on the field, with 33 referees and 55 assistants. Men will only be present at VAR, with 13 representatives in the 19 vacancies.

“The team of female referees in Brazil is considered by FIFA to be one of the most experienced among the designated teams. The entity feels a lot of security in the lineup of the Brazilians. We hope that, within the needs of the competition, they are scheduled for the best games. Also very important was Daiane’s choice for VAR. She has a lot of experience and is part of our video referees for the Brazileirão”, declared the president of the Arbitration Commission of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Wilson Seneme.