Vasco’s greatest idol, Roberto Dinamite is buried in Caxias, RJ

The body of former striker Roberto Dinamite, the greatest idol in the history of Vasco da Gama, was buried this Tuesday afternoon (10) at the Nossa Senhora de Belém cemetery, in Duque de Caxias, the city where the star was born in Baixada Fluminense. The coffin arrived at the scene, on top of a Fire Department truck, after a procession from São Januário Stadium to the cemetery in Caxias – also known as Corte Oito Cemetery – where Dinamite’s parents are buried.

About a thousand fans waited in front of the cemetery for the arrival of the body of the Cruzmaltino star, including fans with shirts from other clubs. Former player Edmundo accompanied the entire procession. After the last tributes to the star, Dinamite’s body was buried in a ceremony restricted to family and friends.

Roberto Dinamite arrived at the Club in 1969 and became the Greatest Idol in history, with 1,110 appearances. top scorer in the #Vasco da Gama; of the Brazileirão; do Carioca and São Januário, he also defended the Brazilian National Team in the World Cups of 1978, when he was the Canarinho’s top scorer, and 82. pic.twitter.com/t3q5OkhvVx — Vasco da Gama (@VascodaGama) January 9, 2023

Very emotional, the family members did not speak to the press. Dinamite’s neighbor when the star lived in Caxias, musician Delly Gama Valentim Filho, 76, said goodbye to his friend.

“I’m very friendly with the family, with his late mother, father, brothers, daughters, so he was a friend I had. I play the saxophone in my spare time. When he went to train, which wasn’t this explosive Dynamite, I went with him to Brasília. A great player, I’m from Vasco da Gama. Heaven is celebrating because it is gaining a great scorer, ”he said after the burial.

Dinamite’s body was laid in state during the entire day of yesterday (9), in a ceremony open to the public, in São Januário. This Tuesday morning (10), family members and close friends attended a mass. In the final moments, Carlos Roberto Osório, Vasco’s first vice-president, read a letter from the club to the star Roberto Dinamite.

“Among so many idols of São Januário, you were the greatest. It wasn’t one more, it wasn’t just one of the greatest. It was and is the greatest of all. There are no secrets between us: Vasco and Roberto Dinamite are synonymous and always will be. That’s my promise, my friend. I will never let the people of Vasco da Gama and the world forget their deeds”, said Osório at the beginning of the reading.

Former player Roberto Dinamite, aged 68, died last Sunday (8), after more than a year undergoing treatment for bowel cancer.

* Collaboration of Igor Santos, TV Brazil reporter, and Pedro Dabés (intern), under the supervision of Verônica Dalcanal