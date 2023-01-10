SP MP launches inquiry to investigate death of fat young man

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of São Paulo opened an inquiry into the death of young Vitor Augusto Marcos de Oliveira, 25 years old, who died on January 5, in front of the General Hospital of Taipas, in the north zone of São Paulo, while waiting for a special stretcher for people with obesity. He weighed 190 kilos and was turned away from at least one hospital.

The inquiry was launched yesterday (9) against the Municipal Health Secretariat and the State Health Secretariat of São Paulo. Prosecutor Arthur Pinto Filho gave the two bodies a period of 5 days to present an appeal to the Superior Council of the Public Ministry, and 10 days to answer the questions.

The MP wants to know, for example, how many special stretchers there are for the care of fat people in public hospitals in São Paulo and in which units they are located. In addition, the MP questions the two bodies about what is the standard procedure for caring for obese patients and why this type of procedure was not offered to the young man.

By means of a note, the Municipal Health Secretariat (SMS) of São Paulo reported that it received the notification from the Public Ministry. “The folder clarifies that all requested documentation will be provided and, at the same time, SMS opened an internal investigation to determine what happened”, says the note.

The São Paulo State Secretariat for Health (SES) said it deeply regretted the patient’s death and reported having set up an investigation to investigate the case “rigorously”.

“In the face of any irregularities, those responsible will be penalized with all appropriate measures. The folder sympathizes with the family and will provide all necessary support. The current management works to expand care for patients with comorbidities, including obese patients, and is available to the MP for any clarifications”, says the note.