BrazilBrazil

Minister of the STF determines the arrest of the former commander of the PM of the DF

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 45 mins ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), ordered today (10) the arrest of the former commander of the Military Police of the Federal District, Colonel Fábio Augusto Vieira, responsible for the troop that acted during the anti-democratic acts this Sunday (8) against Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Supreme Court.

Vieira is no longer in charge of the corporation. He was exonerated yesterday (9) by the intervenor appointed to the Secretariat of Public Security of the Federal District after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decreed federal intervention in public security in the DF and the removal of Governor Ibaneis Rocha for a period of 90 days, determined by the minister.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 45 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

SP MP launches inquiry to investigate death of fat young man

22 mins ago

São Paulo sets up a working group to study mototaxi by application

1 hour ago

Rio swears in the first woman in the Public Defender’s Office

2 hours ago

Enrollment for the Sesc Literature Prize runs until February 3

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.