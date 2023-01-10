Minister of the STF determines the arrest of the former commander of the PM of the DF

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), ordered today (10) the arrest of the former commander of the Military Police of the Federal District, Colonel Fábio Augusto Vieira, responsible for the troop that acted during the anti-democratic acts this Sunday (8) against Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Supreme Court.

Vieira is no longer in charge of the corporation. He was exonerated yesterday (9) by the intervenor appointed to the Secretariat of Public Security of the Federal District after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decreed federal intervention in public security in the DF and the removal of Governor Ibaneis Rocha for a period of 90 days, determined by the minister.