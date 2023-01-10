São Paulo sets up a working group to study mototaxi by application

The City of São Paulo created a working group to study the use of motorcycles for paid passenger transport in the city. The composition of the committee was published today (10th) in the Official Gazette.

The group should carry out studies regarding the safety of the means of transport, compliance with existing legislation and user comfort.

The group will be coordinated by the municipal secretary of Transport and Urban Mobility, Alexandre Trunkl. Also part of the committee, the executive secretary of the folder, Gilmar Pereira Miranda, and the director of the Department of Public Transport, Roberto Cimatti.

Last Friday (6), Mayor Ricardo Nunes edited a decree temporarily suspending the use of motorcycles to transport passengers by application. As a basis for the measure, the text recalled that the target plan for the capital of São Paulo provides for a reduction in the rate of deaths in traffic.

The day before, Uber had put into operation in the city the system that allows requesting rides to transport passengers by motorcycle through the application.

The report of Brazil Agency reached out to Uber but has yet to hear back.