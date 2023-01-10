AGU wants data from scammers preserved by operators and social networks

The Advocacy General of the Union (AGU) asked the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to guarantee the storage of geolocation data of people who were in the vicinity of Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília, during the coup acts on Sunday (8), when the headquarters of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary were vandalized. The purpose is to help identify criminals.

The data must stored for 90 days by cell phone operators, with information extracted from cell phone geolocation systems and also from radio triangulations from nearby antennas.

In the case of social networks and messaging applications, the IP addresses that identify access to platforms, with location and time, must be preserved. They are mentioned in the petition Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, Whatsapp, Youtube, Google and Tik Tok, among others.

Data referring to the period between 1 pm and 9 pm must be collected and stored separately, specified the AGU. The information should not be forwarded to the body, but only stored for possible access by court order.

The AGU also advocated that digital communication platforms be obliged to take down and demonetize any publication that defends terrorist acts or the use of violence against the Democratic State of Law, in addition to posts that promote the invasion and depredation of public buildings.

The requests were made in the context of inquiries reported by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, who investigate the participation of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro in anti-democratic acts.

Financiers

Yesterday (9), the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, said that the companies responsible for the buses that brought Bolsonarist militants from other states to participate in coup acts in Brasília had already been identified. The AGU is preparing a request to block the accounts of these legal entities and others that financed the acts.