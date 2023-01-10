Tennis: Stefani’s duo beat compatriot Bia Haddad’s in Australia

The duo of Brazilian Luisa Stefani and North American Taylor Townsend got the better of the debut of the second WTA 500 in Adelaide (Australia) over the partnership of compatriot Bia Haddad with Chinese Shuai Zhang. In the first game alongside Townsend, who won the title of the first tournament in Adelaide last Saturday – Stefani triumphed by 2 sets to 1, with partials of 7/6 (7-4) 3/6 10/2. Later, at 23:00 (Brasília time) the duo will return to the court to face the 4 seed: Demi Schuurs (Netherlands) and Desirae Krawczyk (USA).

“Very happy with the victory, first regular tournament of the year, first game with Taylor. I loved playing with her, left-handed, she has great energy, very competitive, serves well, goes very well at the net, very talented, complements my style of play. Tough game, it was in detail in the first set. In the second we had difficulty in serving them, it was difficult to hold on, but we were fine the whole time and in the super tie-break we raised the energy, put pressure on. Very happy to leave with this victory, too bad that it was with Bia Maia right away. She’s playing very well, I’m sure she’s going to win in singles here”, said Stefani, referring to Haddad’s second round of singles, at 11 pm, against North American Amanda Anisimova.



Melo and McDonald enter the court at 3:30 am this Wednesday (11) against the British Lloyd Glasspool and the Finnish Harri Heliovaara, the duo that eliminated them last Saturday (7), in the semi of the first tournament in Adelaide – Playback Instagram/ZDL Sports

In the men’s category – ATP 250 in Adelaide – there was also a victory in the debut of Marcelo Melo and the North American Mackenzie McDonald (USA). They advanced to the round of 16 after winning 2 sets to 0 (6/4 and 6/1) over Bosnian Tomislav Brkic and Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escobar, in 1h08min.

Melo and McDonald will compete again at 3:30 am this Wednesday (11). The opponents in the round of 16 will be the 4th seed, the British Lloyd Glasspool and the Finnish Harri Heliovaara, a duo that eliminated Melo and McDonald last Saturday (7), in the semifinal of the first tournament in Adelaide.

“Now, we’re going to face the same duo we lost in the first week’s semifinal, which ended up being champions. So we are going with everything, change the strategy a little, to see if it works, to continue in the same way”, said the man from Minas Gerais.

Pigossi seeks opening at the Open

Bronze in doubles at the Tokyo Olympics, 28-year-old Laura Pigossi from São Paulo is looking to ensure her presence at the Australian Open for the first time. The tennis player, seed 11, is in the penultimate phase of qualifying for the Grand Slam. At 8 pm this Tuesday (10th), Pigossi (113th in the world ranking) will face the Japanese Misaki Doi (308th).

At dawn on Monday (9th), the São Paulo native overcame the German Mgali Kempen (210th) with a double 6/2, in the first round of the quali.

Last year, Laura Pigossi – who won a medal in Tokyo alongside Stefani – also competed in the Australian Open qualifier, but lost on her debut. Months later, she made her Grand Slam debut at the Wimbledon Tournament, the most traditional tennis circuit on the planet.