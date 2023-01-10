Financiers of vandalism begin to be identified, says minister

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, confirmed, today (10), that the bodies responsible for investigating the attack on the headquarters of the Three Powers (Executive, Legislative and Judiciary) last Sunday (8), have already identified some of the financiers of the action that resulted in the depredation of the Planalto Palace, the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

“We have an ongoing investigation, which will still have many developments. The first funders have already been identified, especially in relation to buses [que trouxeram os participantes dos atos à capital federal]: those who organized the transport, who hired the vehicles. These people have all been identified,” Dino told journalists who attended the inauguration ceremony of the new general director of the Federal Police (PF), Andrei Rodrigues, this morning.

Without providing more details about the people already identified, Dino informed that, among the financiers, there are from small traders to agribusiness entrepreneurs and individuals linked to collectors, sport shooters and hunters.

“It is not possible to identify a single segment. What I can say is that the investigation is ongoing; the first individualizations have already been made [caracterizações da participação nos atos] and, with that, there will be the continuation that fits: the application of the sanctions provided for by law”, added the minister, who considered last Sunday’s episode an “extreme, aggressive and violent event”.

According to the minister, the first identified financiers are spread across ten federative units and may be liable for criminal association and the commission of crimes against the democratic rule of law, trying to overthrow a legitimately elected government, among other offenses provided for in the Brazilian Penal Code.

“All the people who were there had this purpose: to invade, to destroy, to besiege, to overthrow the government. Just look at the slogan of the demonstration. So there is no difficulty in [apontar as responsabilidades] individualization”, said the minister.

Yesterday (9), the Army and the Military Police of the Federal District vacated the area in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília. Hundreds of people who do not accept the result of the presidential elections and defend the adoption of anti-democratic measures, such as military intervention that prevents President Lula from remaining in office, had been camped in the place since the first days of November 2022. According to the acting governor of the Federal District, Celina Leão, around 1,500 people were detained at the scene for involvement in acts of vandalism. Minister Flávio Dino, however, said that the number is not yet definitive.

“We had the apprehension of approximately 1,500 people, but now we are dealing with the individualizations. It is the largest judicial police operation in the history of Brazil, but it is not a mass arrest. It is necessary to identify each person and what he did. We have teams working on this, carrying out the hearings, drawing up arrest and arrest records in flagrante delicto. Also, there were some humanitarian situations that were resolved just yesterday. Our expectation is that, even tonight, at night, we will have a definitive number”, concluded Dino.