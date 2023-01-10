Lula and Castro talk about fiscal recovery regime and encampments

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva received the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PL), this Tuesday morning (10), at the Planalto Palace. The meeting was intermediated by the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, who accompanied the meeting.

“It was our first conversation that certainly, from now on, especially with the ministers, things should move forward. For Rio de Janeiro, it is very important that this institutional dialogue is positive, a dialogue in which we can really look at the demands of Rio de Janeiro and be able to move forward, especially at a time when we seek to strengthen democracy. It was a very positive meeting and I believe that from now on there should be a lot of progress”, evaluated the governor who was a supporter of the former president, Jair Bolsonaro.

In a friendly tone, Lula wanted to know from Cláudio Castro how the removal of camps near military installations went yesterday in the Rio de Janeiro capital. According to the governor, the eviction took place smoothly and was completed in the early afternoon.

Tax Recovery

Regarding the demands of the State, Castro asked Lula to review the bases of the fiscal recovery regime, with changes in installments and deadlines. According to the governor, as it is a very technical issue, the president asked that the matter be discussed with the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa.

“The creditor will have to review how we change payment terms, perhaps a change in the installments, see how they do that. There has to be a very technical study”, said the governor. Rio de Janeiro, observed the governor, had its public accounts impacted by changes in ICMS collection approved last year in more than R$ 10 billion this year.