“Brazil will not give in to coups”, says Senate president

During the opening of the extraordinary session of the Senate, this Tuesday (10th), called to vote on the federal intervention in public security in the Federal District, decreed by the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva last Sunday (8th), the president da Casa, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), gave a speech in which he defended Brazilian institutions, democracy and condemned the coup acts.

Pacheco highlighted that what encourages people to invade and destroy the headquarters of the Three Powers is the “willingness to take Brazilian democracy by storm”. “This motivation, this spirit that was expressed by this rabid and savage minority will not prevail,” said Pacheco. The senator added that Sunday’s acts were criminal. “These are not excesses of democratic demonstrations, they are crimes that need to be punished,” he continued.

“What we saw on Sunday will not be repeated. Brazil will not give in to coups. Democracy will prevail.”

In another analysis, Pacheco also said that, importantly, the people who promoted the depredation in Brasília were able to “bring the institutions together”. “More than ever, the Legislative Power – this House, the Federal Senate – will be united with the Judiciary Power and the Executive Power, in an indissoluble union that constitutes the Federative Republic of Brazil, in order to make democracy prevail, and democracy forever. ”, he highlighted.

Pacheco also assessed that the acts were coordinated by a minority that will be punished. “This coup-mongering minority – and there is no other name for it – will not impose its will through barbarism, force and criminal acts,” he said. “This minority will be identified, one by one, investigated and held accountable, as well as its financiers, organizers and intentionally omitted public agents.”

Regarding the losses in the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, who interrupted his family vacation in Paris and arrived last night in Brasília, walked through the Senate to see the damage caused by the invaders. According to him, the General Directorate of the House is carrying out a survey and everything will be repaired in the shortest possible time.

The President of the House also said that the costs are being raised and that it is not fair that the Brazilian people pay this bill. “Criminals will have to pay this bill and we will take all the steps to make sure that happens”, he pointed out.

External Commission

Also this Tuesday, an external commission of senators will be created to monitor the investigations with the Attorney General’s Office of the Senate. At the suggestion of Senator Omar Aiziz (PSD-AM), among the names that should make up the group are Senators Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) and Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) who are career delegates.