North and northwest Fluminense still face inconvenience with the rain

The rains continue to cause disturbances in cities in the north and northwest of the state of Rio de Janeiro. To prevent and minimize damage, the State Civil Defense (Sedec-RJ) and the Military Fire Department of the State of Rio de Janeiro (CBMERJ) monitor the region and other parts of the state.

In the last 24 hours, firefighters responded to 70 incidents related to the rains in the state of Rio de Janeiro, including cutting down trees, landslides, landslides, floods and rescuing stranded people. According to CBMERJ numbers, since Friday (6) there have been more than 300 assistances. Firefighters removed two bodies of men from rivers that were at high levels in the cities of Aperibé and Santo Antônio de Pádua.

According to the state Civil Defense, the municipalities of Laje do Muriaé, Aperibé, Santo Antônio de Pádua and Miracema declared an emergency situation. The cities of Cambuci and Engenheiro Paulo de Frontin installed crisis management offices. In addition to these municipalities, the Civil Defense monitors the situation in Itaperuna, Italva, Cardoso Moreira and São Francisco do Itabapoana.

The secretariat maintains permanent contact with city halls and provides support when events go beyond the response capacity of municipal management. “In the northwest region, where flooding caused by excessive rainfall was recorded, State Civil Defense agents met with local authorities to assess the damage and adopt measures to ensure a return to normality as quickly as possible,” he said.

The cities of Laje do Muriaé and Aperibé are receiving humanitarian aid from the State Civil Defense today (10). A total of 480 items will be donated, including mattresses, pillows and blankets.

Forecast

Meteorological conditions and rainfall levels continue to be monitored by the Rio de Janeiro State Center for Monitoring and Alerting on Natural Disasters (Cemaden-RJ), which sends alerts to the regions in case of hydrological and geological risks.

This Tuesday morning, the Pomba, Muriaé and Itabapoana rivers have transfer points. Technicians also observe the evolution of the Paraíba do Sul River.

The forecast for today is for cloudy to overcast skies, with isolated light to moderate rain at any time, but starting in the afternoon, there is a possibility of moderate to occasionally heavy rain showers with light to moderate winds.

The government of the state of Rio de Janeiro set up a task force with different secretariats to assist the municipalities most affected by the rains of recent days, especially in the north and northwest of Rio de Janeiro. “Our teams remain ready to serve the population and are working to restore normality in the most affected cities,” said Governor Cláudio Castro.

The Secretariat for Social Development and Human Rights, through the Undersecretariat for Management of the Unified Social Assistance System, is traveling through the municipalities affected by the rains and has already visited Aperibé, Santo Antônio de Pádua, Cambuci and Miracema.

Campaign

The social work RioSolidario launched the Chuva de Solidariedade campaign, to help families affected by the rains and to collect non-perishable food, mineral water, personal hygiene materials such as toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, children’s/geriatric diapers and sanitary napkins , in addition to cleaning materials such as chlorine, alcohol, washing powder, broom, squeegee and floor cloth. Items can be donated at the institution’s headquarters, at Travessa Euricles de Matos, nº 17, in Laranjeiras, south of Rio, from Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 5 pm.

Mountain Region

The Petrópolis Civil Defense issued, at 12 pm today, an alert via SMS alerting the population to the possibility of moderate to occasionally heavy rain showers in the afternoon and evening periods of this Tuesday. “The Civil Defense asks the population to be aware of the next updates”, he advised.

In Teresópolis, there are no flooding points, but the current stage is one of attention. The forecast is for light to moderate rain in the city. Civil Defense asks the population to be attentive to alerts via SMS and sirens and in case of emergency, call 199 or contact via WhatsApp (21) 2742-7025.

capital

According to Alerta Rio, the weather remains unstable today in the capital, as a result of the presence of moisture throughout the atmosphere, along with areas of instability at medium and high levels. The sky should vary between cloudy and overcast, with a forecast of light rain in the early part of the day and showers in the afternoon and evening, with lightning. The forecast is still for light to moderate winds and temperatures with a slight increase, with a minimum of 20°C and a maximum of 30°C.

According to the Rio City Hall Operations Center (COR), the municipality returned to the normality stage at 9:15 am this Tuesday. The city was in the mobilization stage since 4 pm yesterday (9). The normality stage is the first on a scale of five and means that there are no occurrences of great impact. “At this stage, small incidents may occur, but they do not significantly interfere with the citizen’s routine,” said the COR.