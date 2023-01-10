BrazilBrazil

INPC has inflation of 0.69% in December and closes 2022 at 5.93%

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which measures the change in the shopping basket of families with incomes of up to five minimum wages, registered inflation of 0.69% in December and closed the year with a price increase of 5.93% . The rates were above those recorded by the IPCA, which measures official inflation, in the period, respectively 0.62% and 5.79%.

The December rate was above that observed by the INPC in November, of 0.38%, but below that registered by the indicator in December 2021, of 0.73%. In 2021, the accumulated INPC stood at 10.16%.

In December, food products registered a price increase of 0.74%, while non-food products had inflation of 0.67%. In the accumulated result for the year, food items had a rate of 11.91%, while non-food products increased by 4.08%.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

