Damar Hamlin discharged one week after on-pitch cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills forward Damar Hamlin was released from a Cincinnati hospital a week after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game and returned to Buffalo, New York, doctors said Monday.

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin spent the last week, said he traveled by plane and will continue to be monitored by a care team in Buffalo.

“I can confirm that he is doing well and this is the start of the next phase of his recovery,” said Dr. William Knight to reporters.

Knight also said that since Friday, Hamlin has been receiving physical and occupational therapy by walking around the unit, eating a regular diet and meeting with family and many members of the care team.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed during a game last Monday (2) in Cincinnati moments after a shock in a ball dispute, and had to have his heartbeat restored on the field as stunned players from both teams cried, they prayed and embraced.

Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home! 🏩🫶🏾. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

Hamlin proceeded to wake up two days later and have his breathing tube removed as the sporting world and fans alike paid tribute to him.

“I returned home to Buffalo today with so much love in my heart,” Hamlin wrote on Twitter. “Seeing the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love I intend to put back into the world more often.”

