IPVA in São Paulo starts to expire tomorrow

Tomorrow (11) the first installment of the Motor Vehicle Ownership Tax (IPVA) in the state of São Paulo for vehicles with license plate ending in 1 is due. It is also the last day for car owners with this license plate ending to pay the full amount of tax with a 3% discount.

Vehicle owners who must pay IPVA amounts from R$ 205.56 can divide the payment of the tax in three installments. From BRL 274.08, payment can be made in up to four installments. For values ​​above R$ 342.60, up to five monthly installments are authorized.

The tax rates are 4% for passenger cars, 2% for motorcycles, single cabin vans and buses, 1.5% for trucks and 1% for rental vehicles.

The State Treasury Department estimates that it will collect R$ 23.4 billion with the IPVA in 2023. According to the portfolio, the state fleet is around 27 million vehicles, 8.5 million of which do not pay the tax because they have more than 20 years of manufacture. There are also 920 vehicles exempt or exempt from taxation because they belong to taxi drivers, people with disabilities, churches, non-profit organizations, official bodies or because they are used in urban public transport.

The consultation of due dates and amounts due can be done on the secretariat’s portal.

Traffic ticket

In case of late payment of IPVA, the fine is 0.33% per day plus interest. If the delay exceeds 60 days, the fine is 20% of the tax amount. Non-payment also prevents renewal of vehicle licensing, which can even be seized and the driver fined.