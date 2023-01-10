2022 was the fifth warmest year in the world

The year 2022 was the fifth hottest in the world on record, with greenhouse gas concentrations rising to record levels and phenomena such as the La Nina. Global climate data for 2022 was released today (10)

by the Climate Change Monitoring Service of the European Union’s Earth Observation Programme, Copernicus.

The service, which gathers global data since 1959, is provided by the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, an intergovernmental organisation.

According to the service, the year 2022 was the fifth warmest in the world, after 2016, 2020, 2019 and 2017, with an average temperature 0.3ºC above the reference period of 1991-2020, equivalent to approximately 1. 2ºC above the period 1850-1900.

In some regions and countries, such as the Middle East, Central Asia, parts of Western Europe, northeast and northwest Africa, China, South Korea and New Zealand, 2022 was the warmest year.

The concentrations of carbon dioxide and methane – gases responsible for global warming – reached record levels in the year since there are satellite records (dating back to 2003) and other types of notifications: the amount of carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere was the highest in over 2 million years and over 800,000 years, respectively.

Last year, average carbon dioxide emissions increased by approximately 2.1 ppm (parts per million), to a total of around 417 ppm, and methane by close to 12 ppb (parts per billion), to 1,894 ppb.

the natural phenomenon La Ninawhich produces effects on the climate due to the abnormal cooling of surface waters in the Pacific Ocean, persisted through much of 2022, for the third consecutive year.

According to the Copernicus Climate Change Monitoring Service, the relatively low temperatures and high precipitation in eastern Australia in 2022 “are climate features typically associated with the conditions of the La Nina“.

In July and August, Pakistan had record levels of rain that triggered massive flooding in the country, causing more than 1,000 deaths.

The data released today also show that the ice in the Southern Ocean reached its “smallest minimum extent” in February in 44 years of satellite records.

At the Vostok science station, in the interior of East Antarctica, the temperature reached -17.7ºC, the hottest in 65 years.

Greenland (autonomous region of Denmark) had temperatures 8ºC above average in September, a record since at least 1979.

The Copernicus service follows the World Meteorological Organization’s recommendation to use the most recent 30-year period (1991-2020) in order to calculate weather averages.

