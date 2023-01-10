NATO must further strengthen support for Ukraine

|Fact-checking
The Western military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is expected to further strengthen its support for Ukraine, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference on Tuesday.
“We are determined to take the partnership between NATO and the European Union to the next level,” said Stoltenberg. He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “failed” in his attempts to divide Western allies over the conflict in Ukraine.
Translated to english by RJ983
From Brazil, by EBC News
