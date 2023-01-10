BrazilBrazil

NATO must further strengthen support for Ukraine

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 40 mins ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Western military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is expected to further strengthen its support for Ukraine, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference on Tuesday.

“We are determined to take the partnership between NATO and the European Union to the next level,” said Stoltenberg. He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “failed” in his attempts to divide Western allies over the conflict in Ukraine.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 40 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

2022 was the fifth warmest year in the world

16 mins ago

WHO meets on the 27th to define classification of covid-19

1 hour ago

Official inflation closes 2022 at 5.79%

2 hours ago

Petrobras reduces the price of natural gas by 11.1%

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.