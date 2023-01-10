WHO meets on the 27th to define classification of covid-19

A World Health Organization (WHO) committee will meet on January 27 to assess whether the covid-19 pandemic still represents a global emergency, three years after the disease was first classified in this category. The information was given today (10) by the spokeswoman for the WHO, Carla Drysdale.

She confirmed the meeting date in an interview in Geneva. The Emergency Committee advises WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the decision. The director makes the final decision whether an outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern, the UN agency’s highest alert level.

Scientists and WHO advisers say it may be too early to declare an end to the emergency phase of the pandemic due to high levels of infections in China, which scrapped its tough policy against the new coronavirus last month.

