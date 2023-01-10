Official inflation closes 2022 at 5.79%

The Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which measures official inflation, closed 2022 with a rate of 5.79% accumulated in the year. The index was below the 10.06% accumulated in 2021, according to data released (10) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Accumulated inflation in 2022 was driven mainly by food and beverage prices, which rose 11.64% in the year, up from 7.94% in 2021. Spending on health and personal care also had an important impact, which remained 11 .43% more expensive. The group of clothing expenses, in turn, had the greatest variation in the month: 18.02%.

Transport helped to curb the 2022 IPCA, registering a deflation (price drop) of 1.29% in the year. This group of expenses had accumulated inflation of 21.03% in the previous year.

The communication group also ended the year with deflation: -1.02%. The other groups had the following inflation rates in the year: household goods (7.89%), personal expenses (7.77%), education (7.48%) and housing (0.07%).