Ukraine: Russian pressure on Soledar causes widespread destruction

In recent hours, Russia has stepped up attacks on Soledar, in the industrial region of Donbass, to try to capture the city. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said no walls were left standing, but both Soledar and neighboring Bakhmut were holding out.

In eastern Ukraine, in Soledar, Ukrainian forces are trying at all costs to repel Russian attacks.

That Monday, the region was hit by intense attacks, and Russian artillery left no stone unturned. The Ukrainian president advanced, in his traditional live night, that Bakhmut and Soledar were resisting, despite widespread destruction”.

Zelenskiy said the new attacks are the most violent ever against Soledar. They left “no wall standing”, and “the land was covered with Russian corpses”, said the head of state.

“Thanks to the resilience of our soldiers in Soledar, we have bought Ukraine more time and strength,” added Zelenskiy.

Also yesterday, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar wrote on the Telegram messaging network that “the enemy literally walks over the corpses of its own soldiers, using mass artillery, MLRS systems and mortars”.

On the Moscow side, Russia’s Ministry of Defense did not mention Soledar or Bakhmut in any interviews on Monday.

Kiev authorities speak of waves of attacks led by mercenary forces from the Wagner group.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said the fighting in Bahkmut and Soledar was “the most intense on the entire frontline”.

“Many soldiers remain on the battlefield, dead or wounded,” Zhdanov said on YouTube.

“They attack our positions in waves, but the wounded usually die where they are, either from exposure to the cold or from loss of blood. Nobody comes to help them or to collect the dead from the battlefield”, he added.

Look is 60 years old and lives in Soledar. He fled after the area where he lived was destroyed by tank battles. “There is not a single house intact. The apartments were set on fire and were breaking in half,” she testified.

strategic interest

The Wagner group can now control a part of the salt mining town, after advances over the past four days, Kiev forces say.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner group, has played a prominent role in Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

Prigozhin has already made it clear that the interest in capturing the region has to do with the existence of the network of underground mining tunnels, which can contain troops or tanks.

The United States assures that Prigozhin is focused on the salt and gypsum mines, which must extend for more than 160 kilometers underground.

