PMs from eight states join the National Force in Brasília

THE Official Diary of the Union publishes, this Tuesday (10), Ordinance No. 274, of January 9, 2023, of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP), which deals with the mobilization of military police in Ceará, Bahia, Piauí, Alagoas , from Rio Grande do Norte, Maranhão, Goiás and Rio Grande do Sul for employment in the National Public Security Force.

The document signed by Minister Flavio Dino also says that the measure aims to “put an end to the serious compromise of public order in Brasília”. The term of action of the military police is until the 31st of January.

The ordinance also defines that “it will be up to the National Secretary of Public Security of the MJSP and the commander of the National Force to adopt the measures aimed at putting the measure into effect”.