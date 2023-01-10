BrazilBrazil

Barrier collapse causes new ban on Via Dutra in Rio

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






A barrier collapse on Via Dutra (BR-116), in Piraí, in the south of Rio de Janeiro, caused the total interdiction of the lane towards Rio de Janeiro. The incident took place in the early hours of today (10), at kilometer (km) 231.1, in Serra das Araras.

According to the Federal Highway Police, the uphill lane, towards São Paulo, is operating in two ways. The occurrence is causing traffic jams of five km in the direction of Rio and two km in the direction of SP.

In the last Saturday (7), a barrier collapse in Barra Mansa also caused the complete interdiction of the lane towards Rio, on Via Dutra, and a traffic jam that exceeded 20 km in length.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Official inflation closes 2022 at 5.79%

54 seconds ago

Petrobras reduces the price of natural gas by 11.1%

24 mins ago

Ukraine: Russian pressure on Soledar causes widespread destruction

49 mins ago

PMs from eight states join the National Force in Brasília

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.