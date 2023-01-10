Barrier collapse causes new ban on Via Dutra in Rio

A barrier collapse on Via Dutra (BR-116), in Piraí, in the south of Rio de Janeiro, caused the total interdiction of the lane towards Rio de Janeiro. The incident took place in the early hours of (10), at kilometer (km) 231.1, in Serra das Araras.

According to the Federal Highway Police, the uphill lane, towards São Paulo, is operating in two ways. The occurrence is causing traffic jams of five km in the direction of Rio and two km in the direction of SP.

In the last (7), a barrier collapse in Barra Mansa also caused the complete interdiction of the lane towards Rio, on Via Dutra, and a traffic jam that exceeded 20 km in length.