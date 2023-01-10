BrazilBrazil

Mega-Sena raffle this Tuesday prize estimated at BRL 12.5 million

This Tuesday (10) the Mega-Sena draws an accumulated prize estimated at R$ 12.5 million.

The six dozens of the 2,553 contest will be drawn starting at 8 pm (Brasília time), at Espaço da Sorte, located at Avenida Paulista, nº 750, in the city of São Paulo, with transmission through Caixa’s social networks.

This is the first draw of the Mega Summer Week, with contests still on Thursday (12) and Saturday (14).

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets across the country or online.

A single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

