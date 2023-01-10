Project in Rio resumes free concerts about Immortais da Música

The Music at the Museum Project resumes tomorrow (11) the free program, which started last November, of the series The Immortals of Brazilian Music and the International Geniuses, at the Banco do Brazil Cultural Center in Rio de Janeiro (CCBB RJ). The concerts will feature soprano Georgia Szpilman and pianist Maria Luiza Lundberg revisiting the work of Chiquinha Gonzaga, with clarinetist Moises Santos as a special guest. The series will continue until April, informed the creator and director of the project, Sergio da Costa e Silva.

According to him, the series highlights the geniuses of Brazilian music, such as Villa-Lobos, Francisco Mignone, Ernesto Nazareth, Ary Barroso, Tom Jobim. There are 15 Brazilian authors and musicians that we are highlighting, as well as foreign ones, such as Beethoven, Bach, Mozart, Brahms. The great names of international and national classical music”.

On the 14th of this month, the project inaugurates the partnership Música no Museu Especial with Casa Museu Eva Klabin. This new cultural space joins the project, with the differential of also offering free, from now on, to the visiting public. “The difference is that, previously, admission was paid and now it will be free, as with all other places”. There will be one concert per month. The musicians are being chosen, and the programming is defined together. The first concert will feature pianist Clara Sverner, twice nominated for a Latin Grammy. She will perform classics by Mozart and Chopin.

The January program will end on the 25th, with pianist Cláudio Vettori and lyrical tenor Rodrigo Mathias performing at CCBB. The program includes Carlos Gomes and arias from the operas La Bohème and rough.

Carnival

In February, the project will take to the public The Classics at Carnival. “Classic carnival songs are sung by lyrical artists, such as Dalva star”, explained Costa e Silva. A woman ahead of her time, Chiquinha Gonzaga will have immortal music Ô open wings opening the carnival program. Among other highlights, Eliane Salek (piano and voice) will play the sambas and carnival marches by Waldemar Henrique, at the Museum of the Republic, on the 5th, in honor of the composer.

The venues for the presentations will be the same ones where the project series are normally held, including the CCBB, the Army Museum, the Federal Justice Cultural Center (CCJF).

On the 11th, Music at the Special Museum will bring pianist Eudoxia de Barros from São Paulo to perform, at Casa Museu Eva Klabin, a varied repertoire with compositions by Schubert, Liszt, Lina Pesce, Luiz Levy and other great names.

Another highlight of February is the program On the Other Side of Carnivalwhich will gather on the 15th, at the CCBB, the musicians Adriana Kellner, Cecilia Guimarães, Ezequiel Peres, Fernanda Cruz and Maria Helena de Andrade.

In March, when International Women’s Day is celebrated, on the 8th, the Music at the Museum Project will have only female musicians “and, preferably, with pieces by composers and songs named after women”, said the project’s creator . “It is interesting, because it gives dynamism”, he added. Sergio da Costa e Silva commented that in March, the total number of locations is expanded, reaching 12 spaces, with the return of other locations, such as the Justice Museum, the Consulate of Portugal, the Copacabana Fort, which reopen that month . “There are some places that will only return in March. So, we will increase and reach that number”.

Patrimony

Last year, upon completing 25 years, the Music at the Museum Project received the title of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Rio de Janeiro. “Only the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra (OSB) and Música no Museu have this title in the area of ​​classical music. It is a great honor for us”, stated Costa e Silva.

He added that, over the course of this year, the project will perform in the Portuguese cities of Lisbon, Coimbra and Porto and also in Vienna, Austria, “taking musicians and Brazilian music abroad. We are continuing what we have been doing since 2006”. These presentations will start next February.

In the first quarter of 2023, the project will launch the book Music at the Museum 25 Years – From Rio de Janeiro to the World. “Because the project has already given concerts in cities in countries on all continents. He has been to Australia, India, Vietnam, Morocco, performed at Carnegie Hall in New York ”, he concluded.