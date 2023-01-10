BrazilBrazil

Recreio nas Férias offers activities and three meals for children

The Recreio nas Férias program, which offers children and teenagers free rides and three meals a day – breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snack – started this week, in the capital of São Paulo, The action is promoted by the Municipal Secretary of Education of São Paulo and runs until January 27th.

The agency expects to serve approximately 17,000 children and adolescents between the ages of 4 and 14. Any child and teenager in this age group, who is spending their holidays in the city of São Paulo, can participate. It is not necessary to be part of the Municipal Education Network.

In addition to meals, the program provides sports, leisure, recreation and art activities, such as cultural presentations, storytelling, workshops, games, games, and trips to museums, clubs and historic buildings in the city.

Recreation on Holidays takes place at the unified educational centers (CEUs) of the capital, Indigenous Education and Culture centers (CECIs), at the Jardim Jaraguá I and Jardim Jaraguá II Institutions and at the Bernardo O’Higgins municipal school. To participate, just arrive at the activity sites. Know where all the points are.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

