Enem tests are reapplied today and tomorrow to 3,200 students

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) reapplies today (10) and tomorrow the 2022 National High School Examination (Enem) tests. organ.

Reapplication requests involve applicants who have had problems taking the regular exam, such as contagious diseases. The tests were applied in November last year, in more than 1,700 municipalities, for around 2.5 million students.

Information about the test locations is available on the Participant’s Page, upon request. Login in the Enem system.

Enem selects students for vacancies in public higher education, through the Unified Selection System (Sisu), for scholarships in private institutions, through the University for All Program (ProUni), and serves as a parameter for the Student Financing Fund (Fies).