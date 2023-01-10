Military Police demobilize coup camps in São Paulo

Until 7 pm this Monday, the 34 anti-democratic camps located in front of military units and fuel distributors in São Paulo were demobilized by the Military Police. The PM’s action complies with a court order of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

In the afternoon, the Bolsonaristas camp that was installed near the headquarters of the Southeast Military Command, in Ibirapuera, south of São Paulo, was dismantled.

The group, which had been in place since November, claimed a coup d’état by the Armed Forces for not accepting victory in the October elections of the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Cleaning teams from the Municipal Department of Subprefectures disposed of the material used in the camp. Work started around 4:30 pm and lasted until 6:00 pm. It took 40 civil servants and eight vehicles to clean up the site.

The order to withdraw from the camp in the Ibirapuera region was given by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, after the terrorist attacks, which took place yesterday, against the National Congress, the STF and the Planalto Palace, carried out by Bolsonaristas radicals.

Earlier, the secretary of Public Security of the state of São Paulo, Guilherme Derrite, said that the coup-mongering camps in the state will be dismantled without the use of force. “We will, through dialogue, inform the demonstrators that there is a court order to demobilize the camps. We have 24 hours for this court order to be complied with, and it will be complied with as smoothly as possible,” he said.

The Secretary of Security guaranteed that those camped in the state do not have the same disposition to attack public buildings, as happened in the Federal District. “Here in São Paulo I guarantee you that the demonstration is not related to what happened there in Brasília”, he emphasized.

This morning, a group of hooded people set tires on fire and blocked Marginal Tietê. According to the Traffic Engineering Company (CET), the road was interrupted for more than two hours near Ponte dos Remédios.

During the afternoon, a freelance photographer, who recorded the dismantling of the camp in Ibirapuera, was attacked by the coup plotters. He had a bruise on his left arm.