MP asks Tarcísio’s plate for a fine for misuse of PF server

The Public Electoral Ministry asked the Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo (TRE-SP) that the ticket that elected the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, be fined for having used a public servant during the campaign for the São Paulo government. The TRE will judge the action.

According to the representation made by the Electoral Public Ministry, the ticket of Tarcísio de Freitas and the vice-president, Felício Ramuth, used the federal police agent Danilo César Campetti in an irregular campaign for the government, since the security of candidates for the government is done by the Military Police, not Federal Police. The electoral law prohibits public agents, services or resources from being used in favor or benefit of any candidate, which could unbalance the electoral dispute.

The MPE claims that, in addition to having used Campetti’s services in a campaign act, which took place on October 17, 2022, the slate also made use of public movable property – in this case, objects belonging to the Federal Police.

On that October 17th, Tarcísio was visiting the community of Paraisópolis, one of the largest communities in the capital of São Paulo, when a shooting took place that caused the death of one person. Campetti accompanied him on that agenda carrying a Federal Police badge and a gun, although he was not in the service of the agency.

An initial investigation by the Civil Police carried out at the time pointed out that the shooting occurred after criminals suspected that there were officers without uniform in the community – and that they would be monitoring the candidate’s agenda. “The main line [de investigação] it would be an eventual intimidation due to the presence of the military police who were discovered inside the community”, said Elisabete Sato, director of the State Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP).

For the MPE, despite the slate’s conduct not having influenced the result of the election, the irregular use of public servants during the campaign act constitutes an infraction, punishable by a fine.

THE Brazil Agency contacted Tarcísio de Freitas’ press office, but so far has not received a response.