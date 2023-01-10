PRF seizes 55 buses involved in coup acts

The Federal Highway Police intercepted and seized, in less than 24 hours, 55 buses involved in the coup acts that took place this Sunday (8). The apprehensions took place in the Federal District, Goiás, Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Paraná. PRF personnel are strategically distributed in a road “belt” that comprises the main access roads to the federal capital.

Already on the night of the anti-democratic acts, the PRF seized 25 private buses that were chartered to transport demonstrators. This Monday (9), another 30 public transport vehicles were intercepted in the same situation. In all cases, passengers are identified and taken to Federal Police units. Vehicles approached and items seized are forwarded to the bodies responsible for investigations, and are available to justice.

Among the seized buses, some of them are worth mentioning, such as the bus seized in Santa Maria (DF), which was heading to Minas Gerais and was approached on the BR-040. Among the passengers were two military police officers (one retired and the other active), both carrying firearms and ammunition. At the time of the approach, to cause turmoil, one of the soldiers used pepper spray inside the bus.

In another case in Três Marias, in Minas Gerais, also on BR-040, federal highway police officers inspected buses with protesters. This time, they found in possession of the occupants cases of tear gas bombs already detonated, in addition to an access card from the Institutional Security Office (GSI) of the Presidency of the Republic

A PRF team in São Paulo, when inspecting a bus, now at night on the BR-153, noticed that some of the passengers had bruises on their legs, as a possible result of elastomer (rubber bullet) shooting. In the personal interview, it was possible to verify that they were also protesters.

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security made available the email denuncia@mj.gov.br to receive information about people and vehicles that participated in the anti-democratic acts this Sunday. In case of emergencies and complaints on federal highways, the Federal Highway Police telephone number is 191.