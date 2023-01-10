In a meeting with Lula, governors condemn anti-democratic acts

One day after the coup acts that resulted in the depredation of the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), governors and governors met in Brasília, on the night of this Monday (9), with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to reaffirm the defense of democracy and condemn the institutional rupture attempt in the country. All the governors or vices of the 26 states and the Federal District participated in the meeting.

Also at the meeting were the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, and of the acting Federal Senate, Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB), in addition to the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Rosa Weber, and other ministers of the Supreme Court.

“It is important to emphasize that this forum [de governadores] meets respecting the various political nuances that make up the ideological and party plurality of our country, but everyone has a non-negotiable cause, which unites us: democracy”, highlighted the governor of Pará, Hélder Barbalho, who organized the meeting, and made a speaks representing the governors of the North Region.

During the meeting, state leaders were unanimous in emphasizing the defense of the democratic rule of law in the country. “This meeting today means that Brazilian democracy will become, after yesterday’s episodes, even stronger”, said the governor of São Paulo Tarcísio de Freitas, on behalf of the Southeast Region.

Governor Fátima Bezerra, from Rio Grande do Norte, spoke of her indignation at the scenes of destruction of the greatest symbols of republican democracy in the country and asked for punishment for the coup plotters. “It was very painful to see the scenes of yesterday, the violence reaching the heart of the Republic. In the face of such a serious episode, the attitude of the governors of Brazil, being here today, could not be otherwise. These acts of yesterday cannot go unpunished” , he said, on behalf of the Northeast Region.

For the South Region, it fell to the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, to highlight some of the joint actions launched by the states, such as the provision of police personnel to maintain order in the Federal District and the demobilization of coup-mongering camps in the states. “In addition to making police personnel available, we are acting synergistically in tune with the maintenance of order in our states”.

The Acting Governor of the Federal District, Celina Leão, said that the government of the capital “is consistent with democracy” and recalled the arrest, so far, of more than 1,500 people for involvement in acts of vandalism. Celina Leão replaces Governor Ibaneis Rocha, removed early this Monday, by decision of the Minister of the STF, Alexandre de Moraes. She took the opportunity to say that the ousted governor “is a democrat”, but that, “unfortunately, he received a lot of wrong information during the crisis”.

Since yesterday, the DF has been under federal intervention in public safety. The decree signed by president Lula still needs to be approved by the National Congress, which will happen in a symbolic way, assured the president of the Chamber of Deputies. “We will vote symbolically, unanimously, to demonstrate that the House of the people is united in defense of tough measures for this small radical group, which harassed the institutions and tried to leave democracy squatting yesterday.”

Financiers

In a speech to the governors, President Lula thanked them for their solidarity and harshly criticized the groups involved in the acts of vandalism.

“You came to show solidarity with the country and democracy. What we saw yesterday was something that was already foreseen. This had been announced some time ago. heard about,” he said.

The president also again criticized the action of the police forces and said that it is necessary to investigate and find the financiers of democratic acts. “Brasília’s police neglected. Brasília’s intelligence neglected. It’s easy for us to see the police talking to the invaders. We’re not going to be authoritarian with anyone, but we’re not going to be lukewarm with anyone. We’re going to find who financed [os atos golpistas]”.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, stated that the ongoing investigations should result in new requests for preventive and temporary arrest, mainly against the financiers.

Unit

Present at the meeting, Minister Rosa Weber, president of the STF, also made a point of praising the presence of the governors in a gesture of democratic commitment to Brazil. “I’m here, on behalf of the STF, thanking the initiative of the governors’ forum to testify to national unity, of a Brazil that we all want, in the sense of defending our democracy and the Democratic State of Law. around a Brazil that we want, a Brazil of peace, solidarity and fraternity”.

In another gesture of unity, after the meeting, the president, governors and ministers of the STF walked across Praça dos Três Poderes to the headquarters of the STF, a building that was also brutally destroyed yesterday. Minister Rosa Weber guaranteed that the building will be ready for the reopening of the judicial year, in February.





Governors and Deputies present:

Mailza Assis – Deputy Governor of Acre

Paulo Dantas – governor of Alagoas

Clécio Luis – Governor of Amapá

Wilson Lima – governor of Amazonas

Jerônimo Rodrigues – Governor of Bahia

Renato Casagrande – Governor of Espírito Santo

Daniel Vilela – Deputy Governor of Goiás

Carlos Brandão – Governor of Maranhão

Otaviano Pivetta – Lieutenant Governor of Mato Grosso

Eduardo Riedel – Governor of Mato Grosso do Sul

Romeu Zema – Governor of Minas Gerais

Hélder Barbalho – Governor of Pará

João Azevêdo – Governor of Paraíba

Ratinho Jr. – Governor of Parana

Raquel Lyra – Governor of Pernambuco

Rafael Fonteles – Governor of Piauí

Claudio Castro – Governor of Rio de Janeiro

Fátima Bezerra – Governor of Rio Grande do Norte

Eduardo Leite – Governor of Rio Grande do Sul

Augusto Leonel de Souza Marques – representative of the government of Rondônia

Antônio Denarium – Governor of Roraima

Jorginho Mello – Governor of Santa Catarina

Tarcisio de Freitas – Governor of Sao Paulo

Fábio Mitidieri – Governor of Sergipe

Elmano de Freitas – Governor of Ceará

Wanderlei Barboda – Governor of Tocantins

Celina Leão – Acting Governor of the Federal District