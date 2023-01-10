Task force travels through cities in Rio most affected by the rains

A task force was created by the government of the state of Rio de Janeiro to assist the municipalities most affected by the rains that hit mainly the north and northwest of Rio de Janeiro in recent days. This Monday (9), teams from the Secretariats of State for Civil Defense, Social Development and Human Rights and the Fire Department remain mobilized to provide assistance to the population.

The Civil Defense and the Fire Department monitor rainfall across the state, working to prevent and minimize damage. The Fire Department responded to 50 occurrences related to the rains in the last 24 hours throughout the state of Rio de Janeiro, including cutting down trees, landslides, landslides, floods and rescues of stranded people. Since last Friday (6), there were more than 260 calls.

The Secretariat of Civil Defense says it is in permanent contact with the city halls, providing support to the municipalities. In the northwest region, where flooding caused by excessive rainfall was recorded, Civil Defense agents met with local authorities to assess the damage and adopt measures to ensure a return to normality as quickly as possible.

Governor Cláudio Castro informed that the government has been working together for days to minimize the impacts of the rains in the state. “Our teams remain ready to serve the population and are working to restore normalcy in the most affected cities,” he said.

The municipalities of Laje do Muriaé, Aperibé and Santo Antônio de Pádua declared an emergency situation. Cambuci and Engenheiro Paulo de Frontin set up crisis management offices. The Civil Defense is also closely monitoring the situation in Itaperuna, Italva and Cardoso Moreira, cities in the northwest of the state.

social rent

The Secretariat for Social Development and Human Rights is traveling through the municipalities affected by the rains and has already visited Aperibé, Santo Antônio de Pádua, Cambuci and Miracema. Programs such as Aluguel Social and Recomeçar, as well as the delivery of basic food baskets, hygiene and cleaning kits, water and mattresses, will be made available according to the specific needs of each region. Teams will be mobilized to Laje do Murié and Itaperuna this Tuesday (10).

Forecast

The State Center for Monitoring and Alerting on Natural Disasters (Cemaden-RJ) continues to monitor meteorological conditions and rainfall levels, sending alerts to the regions in case of hydrological and geological risks.

The Pomba, Muriaé and Itabapoana rivers have transfer points. Technicians also observe the evolution of the Paraíba do Sul River. The very high hydrological risk alert remains for the municipalities of Aperibé, Santo Antônio de Pádua, Laje do Muriaé; Itaperuna, Italva and Cardoso Moreira.R

Campaign

RioSolidario launched the Chuva de Solidariedade campaign to help families affected by the rains. The initiative aims to collect non-perishable food, mineral water, personal hygiene materials (toothbrushes and toothpaste, soap, shampoo, baby/geriatric diapers and sanitary napkins) and cleaning materials (chlorine, alcohol, soap powder, broom, squeegee and floor cloth). Items can be donated at the institution’s headquarters, at Travessa Euricles de Matos, nº 17, in Laranjeiras, south of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, from Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 5 pm.