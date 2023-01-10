Minister defines new operational flow for hiring at EBC

The Minister of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic, Paulo Pimenta, defined the new operational flow of the Brazil Communications Company (EBC). The measure was taken based on the definition of Decree 11.362/2023, which linked the federal public company to the structure of Secom.

With the new operational flow, new contracting and bidding processes must follow prior authorization from the secretariat. The form of implementation is yet to be defined.

THE EBC is responsible for TV Brazil through the National Radio and for Brazil Agency in addition to other communication vehicles, and manager of the National Public Communication Network (RNCP).