Chamber approves federal intervention in public safety in DF

The Chamber of Deputies approved, last night (9), federal intervention in public safety in the Federal District. The federal intervention decree was signed yesterday (8) by President Lula, in the wake of acts of vandalism committed in the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) by a multitude of extreme right-wing criminals. Now, the text is sent to the Senate for analysis, where the voting session is scheduled for tomorrow at 11am.

An agreement was sewn by the mayor, Arthur Lira, by symbolic vote. All parties supported the approval of the Legislative Decree Project, with the exception of PL and Novo, which freed the bench.

Lira made a short speech before the vote. She cited the “anguish” suffered while watching yesterday’s scenes and thanked the Legislative Police for having kept the House’s plenary intact, despite the Green Room, where the entrance to the plenary is located, having been badly damaged. “For everything that happened inside the Chamber, this plenary was preserved as a symbol of our democracy”.

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Capelli, was appointed as intervenor. He will have operational control of all district public security agencies in the period. Capelli will be subordinated to the President of the Republic and will be able to request financial, technological, structural and human resources from the Federal District and from civil and military bodies of the federal public administration to achieve the objectives of the intervention.

*With information from the Câmara de Notícias Agency