First lady shows recovery of Planalto after terrorist acts

The first lady of Brazil Janja Lula da Silva released, this Monday (9), a video that shows the work of cleaning and restoring order in the Planalto Palace after the acts of vandalism that occurred throughout the building. Janja spoke to some cleaning workers, who expressed their sadness over what had happened.

Many thanks to the entire maintenance team at Palácio do Planalto, Brazilian men and women worthy of being called patriots! pic.twitter.com/OeZ39Odc3H — Janja Lula Silva (@JanjaLula) January 9, 2023

The video shows a Plateau already very different from the war scenario seen in yesterday’s images (8), all thanks to the work of these employees. “Democracy will not bow down, and President Lula will not lower his head,” said Janja. “We keep working. Brazil is still under reconstruction”, she said.

The corridors and rooms, before overturned, dirty and full of furniture and broken objects, already had an organized aspect again. “The turmoil that took place here yesterday will never be repeated in the history of Brazil”, concluded the first lady.

Congress

In the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, work on cleaning and organizing was also progressing quickly. The Green Hall of the Chamber was already clean in the afternoon. Employees vacuumed the area’s carpet.

The sign of the violence suffered by the national heritage, however, was still there. The model of the National Congress was damaged. A showcase with various gifts given to the Chamber by foreign heads of state was destroyed. Only the empty shelves remained.

In the Senate, the mirrors that adorn the walls of the Blue Room are broken. The X-ray machine at the entrance to the site is overturned and the entrance to the Senate President’s office is destroyed.

Glass doors were ripped off and furniture vandalized, but the broken glass and dirt had already been cleared away. A journalist approached one of the employees who take care of cleaning the Congress and praised the work. He just said thank you, nodding, sad and resigned.