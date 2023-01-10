BrazilBrazil

First lady shows recovery of Planalto after terrorist acts

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 44 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The first lady of Brazil Janja Lula da Silva released, this Monday (9), a video that shows the work of cleaning and restoring order in the Planalto Palace after the acts of vandalism that occurred throughout the building. Janja spoke to some cleaning workers, who expressed their sadness over what had happened.

The video shows a Plateau already very different from the war scenario seen in yesterday’s images (8), all thanks to the work of these employees. “Democracy will not bow down, and President Lula will not lower his head,” said Janja. “We keep working. Brazil is still under reconstruction”, she said.

The corridors and rooms, before overturned, dirty and full of furniture and broken objects, already had an organized aspect again. “The turmoil that took place here yesterday will never be repeated in the history of Brazil”, concluded the first lady.

Congress

In the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, work on cleaning and organizing was also progressing quickly. The Green Hall of the Chamber was already clean in the afternoon. Employees vacuumed the area’s carpet.

The sign of the violence suffered by the national heritage, however, was still there. The model of the National Congress was damaged. A showcase with various gifts given to the Chamber by foreign heads of state was destroyed. Only the empty shelves remained.

In the Senate, the mirrors that adorn the walls of the Blue Room are broken. The X-ray machine at the entrance to the site is overturned and the entrance to the Senate President’s office is destroyed.
Glass doors were ripped off and furniture vandalized, but the broken glass and dirt had already been cleared away. A journalist approached one of the employees who take care of cleaning the Congress and praised the work. He just said thank you, nodding, sad and resigned.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 44 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

MPF investigates Jovem Pan for encouraging anti-democratic acts

20 mins ago

Lula and governors cross Praça dos Três Poderes and go to the STF

1 hour ago

Governors unite in Brazilia to condemn coup acts

2 hours ago

Coup attacks are condemned in an act by democracy in Cinelândia

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.