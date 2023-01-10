Lula and governors cross Praça dos Três Poderes and go to the STF

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and governors visited today (9) the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) a day after the terrorist acts that destroyed the court’s headquarters, the Congress and the Planalto Palace.

After meeting with the president at the Planalto Palace, the state representatives crossed the Three Powers Square on foot to show solidarity with the Court.

The president of the STF, minister Rosa Weber, ministers Luís Roberto Barroso, Dias Toffoli and Ricardo Lewandowski, as well as ministers of the federal government and parliamentarians also accompanied the walk.

Initially, a meeting with governors and ministers at the STF was scheduled, but the forecast was changed to the walk.

The authorities remained on the court premises.