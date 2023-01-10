Coup attacks are condemned in an act by democracy in Cinelândia

In reaction to the attacks by extremists that took place yesterday (8) in Brasília, social movements in Rio de Janeiro called for an act in defense of democracy through social networks. Even with the rainy weather, around 5 pm, the Cinelândia square, in the center of the Rio de Janeiro capital, began to be taken over by demonstrators. They preach respect for the electoral process that enshrined the victory of Luís Inácio Lula da Silva, who assumed the post of President of the Republic on the 1st.

The attacks in Brazilia were carried out by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was unsuccessful in his bid for re-election. Groups that did not accept defeat had already been keeping, since the end of last year, camps in front of Army buildings in several states of the country and clamored for a military intervention.





Acts of vandalism were carried out at the Planalto Palace and at the headquarters of Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The damage is still being calculated. More than a thousand people have been arrested so far and the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, has been suspended for 90 days by the STF. He is being investigated for omission, since he did not present a security plan capable of protecting public property.

Designer Caroline Thompson says that she was downcast watching the scenes of destruction of the buildings located in Praça dos Três Poderes.

“What happened yesterday made me feel bad. It made me very sad. I couldn’t get out of bed. When I saw the call for this act, I had to come. I don’t accept what they are trying to implement in Brazil. I don’t accept violence, I don’t accept fascism. The government was elected and everyone needs to accept it,” said the protester.

Caroline said she hoped that a quick investigation would be carried out to charge, including financially, those responsible for the destruction. “Someone financed these terrorist acts. And the people who financed them must be held accountable. They must pay for all the damages.”

In the sound car, there were flags of trade unions, student organizations and other social movements. Leaders took turns at the microphone. From time to time, the main slogan of the act was chanted in chorus by those present: “no amnesty”.





Student Pedro Paulo Pereira expressed surprise at the mobilization.

“I didn’t expect so many people. After all, everything happened very suddenly. The act was organized at the last minute and even so it is being very successful. It is a demonstration of strength by all democratic movements that will not accept vandals Bolsonaristas detain Brasília as they did. It is necessary to show the union of all those who respect the result of the polls”, he evaluated.

For Pedro, some of the people who went to Brasília were manipulated. “I think there were people there who believed it would be a peaceful demonstration. And at the same time, there were people wanting to break everything. So I hope that the government and security forces have a lot of wisdom to find the main perpetrators and to demobilize these groups.”